Rovio, the renowned mobile game developer, has officially announced the closure of Studio Lumi in Montreal. This decision has resulted in the termination of an undisclosed project and the loss of 16 jobs. Despite this, Rovio ensures that Studio Six, their other studio in Montreal, will remain operational.

“Moving forward with our core strengths on mobile” stated a spokesperson for Rovio. The company aims to focus its resources on strengthening its position in mobile gaming. They further expressed their appreciation for the hard work and dedication displayed by the Studio Lumi team.

Rovio’s recent acquisition by Sega has brought new possibilities to the table. With access to Sega’s extensive expertise outside mobile gaming, Rovio is eager to expand the Angry Birds brand beyond its mobile origins. The collaboration aims to bring the beloved franchise to players across various platforms.

The partnership between Rovio and Sega has been a topic of speculation and anticipation. Both companies have made efforts to integrate their strengths and create unique gaming experiences. Rovio’s previous announcement of their plans for a Segaverse generated excitement among fans, with teasers of games incorporating iconic Sega brands like Sonic and Yakuza.

While the closure of Studio Lumi may be seen as a setback for some, Rovio remains confident in their strategy to prioritize mobile gaming. With a renewed focus on their core strengths, Rovio is determined to continue providing innovative and entertaining experiences for their loyal player base.

As the mobile gaming industry evolves and the Angry Birds franchise continues to resonate with players worldwide, Rovio remains committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for growth.

E heluhelu hou aku ma ka moʻolelo pūnaewele: Ua hōʻoia ʻo Rovio i ka pani ʻana o ka Studio Lumi ma Montréal