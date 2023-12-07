Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Rockefeller Center i nā mea hoihoi hou

Rockefeller Center has introduced an exhilarating new experience that is guaranteed to take visitors to new heights. Known as “The Beam,” this immersive attraction offers guests the opportunity to recreate the iconic photograph “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” from 1932. While the original photo was a publicity stunt, the identity of the photographer and the workers featured in the picture remains a mystery.

Situated on the 69th floor of Rockefeller Plaza, The Beam provides a breathtaking outdoor ride that lifts participants 12 feet above the observation deck. The ride then spins 180 degrees, granting an unobstructed view of Central Park and the stunning skyline. Unlike the workers in the photograph, visitors are securely fastened with seatbelts for their safety.

Rockefeller Center’s head, EB Kelly, expressed the motivation behind the creation of The Beam, stating, “We wanted people to directly connect with that iconic photo.” The Beam has already attracted individuals like Tom Dearden, who owns a copy of the photograph and found the experience validating. Dearden shared, “Every time we look at the photo hanging in our kitchen, we now know that we were there.”

Prominent New York City tourism influencer, Charlene Wang, was among the first to experience The Beam on its opening day. She believes that this thrilling ride will be the latest trend in the city, stating, “This is going to be the thing that everyone is going to want to do.”

Tickets for “The Beam” can be purchased in addition to the Top of the Rock observation deck tickets. Prices start at $40 for adults, with an additional $25 for access to The Beam. For further details and ticket information, visit the official website.

Rockefeller Center’s latest attraction promises an unforgettable adventure for those seeking a new perspective on New York City’s iconic skyline.

