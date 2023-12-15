Hoʻonui ʻia ʻo Amtrak Service e hele mai ana i Ohio: Hoʻohui iā Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, a me Cincinnati

In a significant development for Ohio’s transportation infrastructure, the federal government has awarded funding for the study of an expanded Amtrak service that will connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati. This initiative, known as the 3C+D route, is one of four in Ohio that will receive federal funding for planning and development of expanded passenger rail across the United States.

The Federal Railroad Administration has also selected the new and expanded service between Cleveland, Toledo, and Detroit for its corridor development program. Each of these routes will be granted $500,000 to develop a service development plan, outlining the expenses, potential ridership, travel times, and other key factors involved in expanding the service.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown views this news as a positive step towards bolstering Ohio’s economy. He believes that the expansion of Amtrak service will provide greater opportunities, boost business growth, create jobs, and connect communities across the Midwest. Brown has been a staunch advocate for securing the funding necessary to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio a reality and vows to continue fighting for critical infrastructure projects.

While this funding marks the first stage of several years of study for expanded service, the former executive director of All Aboard Ohio, Stu Nicholson, expresses optimism. He believes that Ohio could see new passenger rail service within four to five years if everything goes according to plan.

The funding for future passenger rail expansions comes from the Corridor Identification and Development Program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in late 2021. Amtrak has long targeted Ohio for expansion, recognizing it as one of the most underserved states in terms of passenger rail.

The proposed Amtrak service in Ohio would not be high-speed rail but would instead focus on improving existing tracks and infrastructure. Current estimates suggest that the journey between Cleveland and Cincinnati would take approximately 5 1/2 hours initially, but with track improvements, it could potentially be reduced to 4 hours and 55 minutes.

This expansion would provide Ohioans with increased connectivity and access to transportation options, benefitting both residents and businesses alike. With federal funding secured for planning and development, Ohio is well on its way to realizing the vision of an expanded Amtrak service that will connect major cities across the state.