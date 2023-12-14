Loaʻa ʻo Oppo N3 Flip: He mea hoʻokūkū hoʻokūkū ma ka mākeke kelepona hiki ke hoʻopili

Oppo has made its mark in the foldable smartphone market with its latest offering, the Oppo Find N3 Flip. While it may not follow the trend set by Motorola with a square cover display, Oppo has introduced new features and improvements to make its device stand out.

One of the standout features of the Oppo Find N3 Flip is its camera system. Oppo has included a triple rear camera setup, a first for clamshell foldable smartphones. The design of the camera layout is unique and adds a touch of luxury to the device. The circular camera module with Hasselblad branding is about the same thickness as a Rs. 10 coin, ensuring that the phone remains stable when placed on a flat surface.

Another notable addition to the Oppo Find N3 Flip is the OnePlus alert slider, a feature borrowed from OnePlus devices. This three-stage slider allows users to conveniently change device profiles. While it may be new to Oppo users, OnePlus users will find it familiar and useful.

In terms of design, the Oppo Find N3 Flip retains the rounded and comfortable design of its predecessor, the Find N2 Flip. However, some users may find the glossy finish slippery and miss the matte finish option available on the previous model. Oppo includes a matte-finished case in the box to provide better grip and protection.

The inner folding display of the Oppo Find N3 Flip offers thin bezels and a shallow crease, resulting in an immersive and smooth user experience. The display does not gather fingerprints easily and can be easily wiped clean. However, there is a slight inconvenience when using the tall cover display. Oppo encourages users to use the phone with the hinge down, which may require using the phone with both hands or unlocking it with a different finger.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is competitively priced at Rs. 94,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It offers a strong alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the base model with lower RAM and storage options.

Overall, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is a compelling competitor in the foldable smartphone market. With its unique features, refined hinge, and competitive pricing, it’s definitely worth considering for those looking for a premium foldable device.