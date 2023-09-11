Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Ka hoʻomaopopo ʻana i ka hopena o ka neʻe ʻana o Beaver ma nā kaiāulu Arctic

Sep 11, 2023
A new study called Barin, which stands for Beavers and socio-ecological Resilience in Inuit Nunangat, is examining how the migration of beavers to the Arctic is affecting the region and its communities. As beavers continue to move northward, their ability to alter waterways and reshape the surrounding terrain can have significant consequences.

Led by Helen Wheeler from Anglia Ruskin University and Phillip Marsh from Wilfrid Laurier University, in collaboration with Herb Nakimayak from the Inuvialuit Fish Joint Management Committee and other partners, the Barin project aims to understand the beaver-related changes to streams and lakes and how those changes impact people. This research is particularly crucial for the Inuvialuit Settlement Region in Canada.

In Alaska, scientists like Ken Tape have been studying the effects of beavers for years and have formed the Arctic Beaver Observation Network (A-Bon) to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among researchers from various regions. However, Canada is still catching up in terms of studying and comprehending the scale of the beaver-related issues in the Arctic.

Beavers have a wide-ranging impact on lowland ecosystems, including permafrost, carbon cycling, fish populations, and water quality. While the effects of beavers have been extensively studied in other areas, the Arctic presents unique challenges due to its frozen ground and temperature-limited systems. The Arctic is already experiencing significant changes due to climate change, making it essential to determine the specific changes attributable to beavers.

The Barin project aims to address several key issues, such as the growth of the beaver population, its impact on fish and fish habitats, and the subsequent effects on surrounding communities. The research involves using NASA satellite data and statistical modeling to predict beaver movement and hydrological changes. It also includes community workshops, gathering oral histories, and on-the-ground data collection.

The study area for Barin includes Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk, and Inuvik, as well as watersheds along the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway. Herb Nakimayak, the chair of the Inuvialuit Fish Joint Management Committee, has witnessed significant changes in these areas, such as an increase in beaver dams and its impact on fish-bearing streams and ecosystems relied upon by whales and seals.

Overall, the Barin project aims to provide valuable research that can help inform decision-making and develop strategies for ongoing community-based monitoring and management. By understanding the impact of beaver migration on Arctic communities, better measures can be implemented to ensure the resilience and sustainability of these ecosystems.

Sources: Inuvik Drum, Yale Environment 360

