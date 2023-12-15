Nanoleaf’s Essentials Matter Smart Holiday String Lights are the perfect addition to your holiday decorations this season. These 65-foot string lights, which are usually priced at $119.99, are currently available for just $44.99 at Best Buy. This discounted price is significantly lower than what was offered on Black Friday, making it the perfect time to grab these twinkling lights.

With 250 addressable LEDs, Nanoleaf’s smart holiday string lights are capable of displaying over 16 million colors, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. Whether you want to decorate your tree, fireplace, or porch, these lights can help you set the mood. They come with preset scenes and can even sync with holiday tunes, dancing along to the beat.

One of the greatest features of these lights is their compatibility with Matter, a smart home platform that allows them to work seamlessly with various smart home ecosystems. Additionally, these lights have rich colors and a wide range of cool to warm lights, adding versatility to your decorations.

In addition to the string lights, there are also other great deals available. Amazon’s last-gen Fire TV Omni, a 65-inch 4K TV, is currently on sale for $469.99 ($290 off). The TV offers features such as built-in microphones for voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Dolby Vision HDR support.

Furthermore, the ChomChom cat and dog hair remover is on sale for $19.99 ($11 off) at Amazon, providing an effective solution for pet owners. The Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro portable projector, priced at $479, offers HDR10 support and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Lastly, the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds, available for $39.99 ($40 off), deliver excellent sound quality, water resistance, and long battery life.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals to make your holiday season even more special.