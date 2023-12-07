Hoʻokomo ʻo Messenger i ka hoʻopā ʻana i ka hoʻopau ʻana i ka hopena a hoʻokomo i nā hiʻohiʻona memo hou

In a significant step towards enhancing user privacy, Messenger is now introducing default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls on its platform. This new feature ensures that the content of conversations remains protected from the moment it leaves the sender’s device until it reaches the recipient’s device. With this encryption, even the platform provider, Meta, cannot access the messages unless a user chooses to report them.

The implementation of default end-to-end encryption has been a long-term goal for Messenger, and it required extensive development and testing to ensure its efficacy. Engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers have worked diligently to rebuild the platform’s features from scratch. Alongside this encryption update, Messenger has also introduced additional privacy, safety, and control features. These include delivery controls that allow users to choose who can message them, app lock for added security, and existing features like reporting, blocking, and message requests.

Furthermore, Messenger has revealed several new features to enhance the messaging experience for its users. Firstly, the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending offers users greater control over their content. Additionally, disappearing messages now last for 24 hours after being sent, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind. Users will also appreciate the new read receipt control, which allows them to decide whether others can see when they have read their messages, offering privacy and reducing the pressure to respond immediately.

Messenger is also focusing on improving the photo and video sharing experience. With over 1.3 billion photos and videos shared daily, the platform has made these media formats easier to access, upgraded image quality, and introduced fun layouts. Users can now reply or react to any photo or video in a collection, ensuring more engaging and interactive conversations.

The addition of voice messaging features is another significant enhancement. Voice messages are quickly gaining popularity, and Messenger now allows users to adjust playback speed, listen to messages from where they left off, and continue listening even when navigating away from the chat or the app.

To ensure transparency and engage with experts, Messenger has published two papers outlining its cryptographic approaches and methods for encrypting message history with Secure Storage. While the global rollout of default end-to-end encryption will take some time due to the platform’s vast user base, Messenger will prompt users to set up a recovery method, such as a PIN, to ensure the security and accessibility of their messages across devices.

With these updates, Messenger aims to provide a faster, reliable, and secure messaging service, empowering users with greater privacy control and enjoyable communication experiences.

