Summary: The LA Kings have found success with their trio of centers, Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, as they currently sit with a record of 15-4-3. While Dubois’ performance has been lackluster compared to expectations, Danault has outperformed him thus far. The team’s depth at the center position has also allowed for other players, such as Quinton Byfield, to excel in different roles. With a strong defensive system in place under coach Todd McLellan, the Kings have their sights set on a possible Stanley Cup title.

In the diverse landscape of the LA Kings’ center position, the trio of Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, and Pierre-Luc Dubois has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. The team currently boasts an impressive record of 15 wins, 4 losses, and 3 overtime losses, indicating the success they have found on the ice.

Kopitar continues to be a dominant force, leading the team in ice-time with an average of 19 minutes and 26 seconds per game. He has also emerged as the team’s offensive leader, accumulating 21 points in 22 games, including 10 goals and 11 assists, with a remarkable +13 rating.

Despite the arrival of Dubois, it is Danault who remains the second most utilized center on the team, averaging 17 minutes and 21 seconds of ice time per game, a minute more than Dubois. Surprise awaits as Danault has been outperforming Dubois in terms of production, earning 15 points compared to Dubois’ 11. If Dubois doesn’t pick up his performance soon, his hefty 8-year, $68 million contract could become a burden for the team.

While the trio of centers is flourishing, the limited ice time afforded to the fourth center, veteran Trevor Lewis, averages just 11 minutes and 36 seconds per game. Additionally, other players such as Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and Quinton Byfield have also shown their capabilities at the center position.

Byfield, in particular, has shined as he transitioned to playing on the first line alongside Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Standing at an impressive 6’5″ and 220 pounds, Byfield has showcased his talent with 18 points in 22 games and a +12 rating. His progress serves as a reminder that developing players may take time before reaching their full potential.

With Kopitar, Danault, and Dubois anchoring the center position, the LA Kings have the potential to aim high, even vying for their first Stanley Cup title since 2014. Coach Todd McLellan’s defensive system, complemented by the team’s offensive firepower, creates a formidable and well-rounded unit on the ice. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the Kings’ trio of centers as they continue to lead the team toward success.

