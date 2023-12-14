11-year-old Ross, a dedicated fan of roller coasters and a Make-A-Wish recipient, recently had his dream fulfilled at Disneyland Resort. In collaboration with Make-A-Wish, Disney Imagineers designed a one-of-a-kind experience for Ross and his family. The day started with an exclusive tour of the Imagineering campus, where Ross had the opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes magic of coaster design.

Disney and Make-A-Wish have a long-standing partnership, granting over 150,000 wishes. Bella, a wish recipient from last year, also had the chance to meet an Imagineer. The tour of Walt Disney Imagineering is a rare privilege reserved for a select few, and Ross was fortunate to step into the place where Walt Disney himself envisioned a hub of science and creativity.

The Imagineers, including Principal Production Designer Ric Turner, embraced the challenge of planning a “practically perfect” trip for Ross. Creative Director Tracey Noce expressed admiration for Ross’s knowledge and passion for roller coasters, stating that he might even know more about them than she does.

During the campus tour, Ross explored every aspect of coaster building, from blue sky ideas to the exhilarating experience of riding them. Mark Mesko, ride engineering studio executive, highlighted how they showcased simulations and revealed the meticulous design process to Ross.

Ross’s favorite roller coaster, the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure Park, became the highlight of his visit. Despite never having been to Disneyland Resort, Ross had a deep connection to this specific coaster. Tracey, the creative director of the Incredicoaster and a cancer survivor herself, accompanied Ross on the ride, ensuring he had a carefree and joyful experience.

Disney feels privileged to be the largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, and having a child wish for an Imagineering experience is rare and extraordinary. Tracey emphasized the joy of being part of the memory-making process and witnessing the happiness on someone’s face.

The heartfelt gratitude extends to Ric Turner, Mark Mesko, Tracey Noce, Steve Roach, and all the Imagineers involved, as they not only granted Ross’s wish but also inspired a new generation of dreamers who will continue to carry the magic forward.