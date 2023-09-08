Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

News

Ua kōkua ʻo Astrophysicist Brian May i ka palapala ʻāina ʻo Asteroid Bennu no ka Misiona OSIRIS-REx o NASA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Ua kōkua ʻo Astrophysicist Brian May i ka palapala ʻāina ʻo Asteroid Bennu no ka Misiona OSIRIS-REx o NASA

Astrophysicist Brian May, best known as the lead guitar player for the legendary rock band Queen, has made significant contributions to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. May, who holds a doctorate degree in astrophysics, has been involved in mapping the asteroid Bennu, which the mission is set to retrieve a sample from.

May’s collaboration with NASA began in 2015 when he worked on the New Horizons mission, which sent a spacecraft to fly by Pluto. He created the first-ever high-quality stereo image of Pluto, showcasing his talent not only as a rock musician but also as an astrophysicist.

For the OSIRIS-REx mission, May worked alongside scientist Claudia Manzoni to create realistic 3D images of space missions. Using these images, May helped map Bennu and find a safe landing zone for the probe that would collect the asteroid sample. His expertise and innovative approach impressed mission director Dante Lauretta, who described May’s stereos as a “great tool” that aided in the search for a suitable landing site.

May’s dedication to science and space exploration is evident in his involvement with NASA projects. His passion for astronomy led him to pursue a doctorate in astrophysics, and he continues to contribute to the field while also making enduring contributions to the world of music as a songwriter for Queen.

The landing of the OSIRIS-REx sample capsule in the Utah desert on September 24 will mark a significant milestone in NASA’s mission to bring an asteroid sample back to Earth. Brian May’s contributions to the mission highlight the unique intersection of music and science, showcasing the talents and diverse interests of individuals in their pursuits beyond their primary fields of expertise.

Sources:
– NASA’s first-of-its kind mission to deliver an asteroid sample to Earth is remarkable in many ways. (The Weather Channel)
– Brian May has a doctorate degree in astrophysics. (The Weather Channel)
– May is credited with helping to map the asteroid Bennu as part of OSIRIS-REx. (The Weather Channel)
– May worked with scientist Claudia Manzoni to create 3D images of space missions. (The Weather Channel)
– May’s stereos were described as a great tool for finding a safe landing site. (Space.com)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

News

E hoʻolauna ʻo Duolingo i nā haʻawina mele ma kāna polokalamu kelepona

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

ʻO ka Evolution of Telecommunications: Pehea e hoʻomohala ai nā ʻoihana honua aʻe i ka ʻoihana

Sep 10, 2023
News

Mai Aerospace a Telecommunications: ʻO ke ao e hoʻonui nei i nā noi Fiber Optic Gyroscope

Sep 10, 2023

Ua hala ʻoe

Technology

Hoʻonui ka League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals i ka mākeke Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Hoʻohui ʻo YES Bank me UPI, e hoʻokokoke ana i ke kālā Digital Bank Central i ka hoʻohana ʻana i ka Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Adidas i ka papahana noho no nā mea kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi ma Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Himeni lōʻihi no nā poʻe ʻelemakule ma Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments