Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

News

Hoʻokumu ʻo GE Aerospace i ka lopa e like me ka ilo no ka nānā ʻana a me ka hoʻoponopono ʻana i nā ʻenekini mokulele

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
GE Aerospace has unveiled its latest innovation in robotics technology with the development of the Sensiworm (Soft ElectroNics Skin-Innervated Robotic Worm). This worm-like robot has the potential to revolutionize the way jet engines are inspected and repaired, minimizing downtime and offering less invasive solutions.

The Sensiworm is specifically designed to act as an additional set of eyes and ears for service operators as they conduct inspections within the intricate internals of aircraft engines. Similar to the advancements in soft robotics used in minimally invasive surgeries for patients, this technology enables technicians to efficiently examine and repair jet engines while they are still on the wing, without the need for disassembly.

Resembling an inchworm, the Sensiworm can crawl across various engine parts, including rotating wind turbine blades. Equipped with suction-cup feet, it can navigate through obstacles and reach places that would otherwise be inaccessible due to gravity. The robot is capable of detecting and measuring the thickness of thermal barrier coatings, as well as detecting gas leaks, providing operators with real-time data and live video feeds from every corner of the engine.

GE Aerospace developed the Sensiworm in collaboration with SEMI Flex Tech, a US Army-funded public-private coalition that focuses on advancing flexible electronics. However, the company has not provided details on the stage of development or when the robot will be deployed for practical use.

This groundbreaking technology has the potential to significantly reduce downtime in aircraft maintenance and improve the overall efficiency of inspections and repairs. With the Sensiworm, operators will have virtually unrestricted access to inspect engines, ensuring optimal performance and safety without the need for extensive disassembly.

