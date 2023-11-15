Introducing Baldur’s Gate 3: A Journey to the Xbox

After encountering some certification challenges with Microsoft, Larian Studios has exciting news for fans of the popular Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game, Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is “on track” for a December release on Xbox consoles, just a few months after its initial release on August 3. The specific release date will be unveiled during The Game Awards next month.

The road to bringing Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Series X/S has not been without obstacles. Initially, the hardware limitations of the Series S posed a problem for implementing the game’s split-screen co-op feature, since feature parity is important across both Xbox Series consoles. However, after a productive discussion between Larian founder Swen Vincke and Xbox head Phil Spencer, a resolution was reached. Baldur’s Gate 3 will indeed grace the Xbox platform, but without the split-screen co-op on the Series S.

On November 15, Larian Studios confirmed through their X/Twitter account that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still scheduled for a December release, as promised. The developers have solidified a December release window and will unveil the exact release date through a World Premiere trailer at The Game Awards.

With The Game Awards commencing on December 7, fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 eagerly anticipate not only the announcement of the Game of the Year winner (in which Baldur’s Gate 3 is nominated), but also the long-awaited debut of Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed turn-based RPG on the Xbox Series X/S.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered immense attention and praise from both critics and fans alike. The game’s success has led to speedrunning marathons and even the creation of unique categories for impressive achievements. Its immersive gameplay and captivating storyline have firmly established Baldur’s Gate 3 as a triumphant addition to the turn-based RPG genre.

