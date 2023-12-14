Ua pani ʻia nā māla waina ʻo Baldwin ma hope o 42 mau makahiki o ka holomua: he aloha aloha

Baldwin Vineyards, a beloved family-owned winery in Pine Bush, New York, has made the heartbreaking announcement that they will be closing after 42 years of operation. The news was shared on their social media platforms, where they expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty they have received from their customers over the years.

Owner Wendy Baldwin-Landolina shared in a statement that the decision to close was a difficult one, but it was made in order to prioritize spending more time with family and friends. The vineyard’s final day of operation will be on December 31st, as they bid a fond farewell to their dedicated patrons.

To commemorate their long-standing presence in the Hudson Valley, Baldwin Vineyards has planned a farewell weekend on December 16th and 17th, offering live music, discounts of up to 35%, finger foods, wine auctions, and prizes. This event aims to give their customers one last opportunity to raise a glass, create cherished memories, and say goodbye to Baldwin Winery in a celebration filled with nostalgia.

Throughout their years of operation, Baldwin Vineyards has become well-known for their exceptional strawberry wine, an ode to the bountiful produce of the region. They have played a significant role in the local wine scene, providing visitors with a delightful experience in the picturesque Ulster County.

While their closure is undoubtedly a loss for wine enthusiasts and day-trippers in the Hudson Valley, the memories shared and the impact they have had on the community will remain. Baldwin Vineyards’ legacy will be carried on through the cherished moments and bottles of wine that customers have collected over the years.

For more information about their farewell events and to learn about their wines, visit baldwinvineyards.com.