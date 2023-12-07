Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure in the post-apocalyptic world of “The Day Before.” Developed by Fntastic, this open-world horror MMO game takes you to the east coast of the United States, where zombies have overrun society. As a Priority or Ultimate member on GeForce NOW, you can stream this game on any device with RTX ON support.

Immerse yourself in the beautifully detailed New Fortune City, filled with towering skyscrapers, sprawling malls, and grand stadiums. Explore the expansive world using a variety of vehicles, and take on other players and infected creatures to survive. Collect valuable loot, complete quests, and even build your own house as you navigate through the ever-changing day-and-night cycle.

Experience the thrill of rebuilding society from the comfort of your couch, streaming the game from the cloud. Priority members can enjoy the game at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second, while Ultimate members can take advantage of longer gaming sessions, ultrawide resolutions, and even stream at 4K with up to 120 fps. Both memberships feature real-time ray tracing, bringing stunning cinematic lighting to every encounter with the undead.

Embark on an Epic Journey in “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora”

Step into the fantastical world of Pandora with “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” the open-world action-adventure game from Ubisoft. Based on the hit Avatar films, this game dives deep into the unexplored region of Pandora called the Western Frontier. As a GeForce NOW Ultimate member, you can stream this epic adventure on any device, powered by GeForce RTX 4080 servers in the cloud.

Join forces with other clans to protect Pandora from the resource-hungry RDA corporation. Customize your character, craft new gear, and upgrade your skills and weapons to harness incredible strength and agility. Soar through the skies on Banshees, mythical dragon-like creatures that allow you to explore the vast Western Frontier and engage in thrilling aerial combat with the RDA.

Experience this visually stunning adventure like never before with GeForce NOW. Ultimate members can enjoy the game at up to 4K resolution, immersing themselves in the lush landscapes and breathtaking vistas of Pandora. Let the Na’vi’s courage and determination guide you as you fight for the future of this extraordinary world.

Discover the Enchanting Worlds of Ori on GeForce NOW

Embark on a captivating journey through the enchanting worlds of Ori with GeForce NOW. Join the spirit guardian Ori as he explores stunning, danger-filled landscapes in “Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition” and “Ori and the Will of the Wisps.” These Xbox PC Game Pass titles are the latest additions to the GeForce NOW library, offering members a chance to experience the award-winning adventure series.

In “Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition,” help Ori restore balance to the forest after being separated from his home during a devastating storm. Teaming up with the spirit named Sein, Ori must find his true destiny and overcome calamity in the beautiful world of Nibel.

Continue Ori’s journey in “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” where you’ll venture into the new land of Niwen. Help a broken-winged owl named Ku and heal the land from dark corruption while uncovering new friends, foes, and mysteries along the way.

Stream these captivating adventures on nearly any device, thanks to the power of the cloud. GeForce NOW Ultimate members can also enhance their gaming experience with high dynamic range on supported devices, immersing themselves in the stunning visuals of the Ori series.

Explore LEGO Fortnite in the Cloud

Get ready for a unique blend of LEGOs and Fortnite with “LEGO Fortnite” on GeForce NOW. Developed by Epic Games, this game allows you to unleash your creativity by building and customizing the ultimate home base using LEGO elements. Recruit villagers to gather materials and survive the night, and embark on daring adventures in search of rare resources in deep caves.

Don’t miss out on the 17 new games joining the GeForce NOW library, including “World War Z: Aftermath,” “Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader,” and “Fortnite Festival.” There’s something for everyone to enjoy on GeForce NOW, offering a diverse collection of games for every gaming preference.

Although the highly anticipated “Halo Infinite” faced some technical issues during its planned release in September, the GeForce NOW team is actively working with Microsoft and game developer 343 Industries to bring the game to the service in the near future. Stay tuned to GFN Thursday for further updates on this exciting development.

What games do you have in mind for this weekend? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter or in the comments below, and don’t forget to include #RTXON for bonus points. With GeForce NOW, the possibilities are endless.

