ʻO YouTube Music Integration e hiki mai ana i ka HomePod: Siri Control a Direct Streaming

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
YouTube Music could soon become compatible with Apple’s HomePod, offering users the ability to stream music directly from the platform and control it using Siri. This new addition to the list of supported services was discovered by tech enthusiast @aaronp613, who found a Home glyph and a URL for “ytm_connect_with_homepod” within the YouTube Music app’s code. Although this discovery is only a small hint, it suggests that the feature is currently being developed.

Unlike Apple’s built-in services, the integration of third-party music streaming platforms like Pandora and potentially YouTube Music must be set up from within the respective app. Once added, these services appear as media options in Apple’s Home app, accessible from a user’s account settings. Users can then select their preferred service as the default, enabling Siri to execute commands using that particular platform instead of Apple Music.

However, Siri still has the capability to play audio from non-default sources upon command. For instance, even if the default is set to Apple Music, users can simply say, “Siri, play my sleep playlist on YouTube Music,” and Siri will comply. This flexibility allows users to enjoy a seamless and personalized music streaming experience with a wide range of options.

With these potential enhancements, HomePod users will benefit from a wider selection of music services and can seamlessly access their favorite content using Siri voice commands. This expanded compatibility represents Apple’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of HomePod and offering users greater flexibility in their audio streaming choices.

