Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hoʻohana ʻo Twitch Streamer i ka ʻenehana Mind-Control e pāʻani i nā pāʻani me ka ʻole o kahi mea hoʻomalu

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Hoʻohana ʻo Twitch Streamer i ka ʻenehana Mind-Control e pāʻani i nā pāʻani me ka ʻole o kahi mea hoʻomalu

Summary: Twitch streamer and psychology researcher Perrikaryal has taken gaming to the next level by using mind-control technology to play video games without a traditional controller. Perrikaryal utilizes an electroencephalogram (EEG) device, which records the brain’s electrical activity, to control various actions in the game. By nodding her head to move and using her eyes through an eye-tracker to aim, she is able to navigate the game world and defeat opponents. Perrikaryal’s ultimate goal is to create a hands-free controller that is accessible to anyone and provides a comparable gaming experience. She continues to experiment with different inputs, including biosignals like blood pressure and heart rate, in order to enhance the immersive gaming experience.

Perrikaryal’s journey began with using the mind-control technology to beat the game Elden Ring, showcasing the potential of this innovative method. Despite skeptics, Perrikaryal sees the excitement and potential for further improvements. Currently, she has four working button keybinds, but she aims to develop a full controller with all buttons and triggers accessible. She acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, particularly with navigating complex menus in games like Minecraft, but she remains determined to overcome them.

By collaborating with labs and research groups, Perrikaryal plans to integrate various biosignals and EEG technology into virtual reality and create a more immersive gaming experience. Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of mind-control gaming has led her to experiment with different visualizations and continuously adapt her techniques.

Perrikaryal’s progress not only demonstrates the potential of mind-control technology in gaming but also highlights the importance of trial-and-error in developing new methods. She embraces the challenges and setbacks as essential components of growth and improvement in the mind-control gaming field. Perrikaryal’s efforts are paving the way for a future where gaming becomes more accessible and inclusive for all.

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Ke hoʻolauna nei i nā BiMaTs: ʻO Birmingham's Dental and Biomaterials Testing Service

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻomaʻamaʻa ka lewa o Jupiter me kahi uila uila: he aha ke ʻano?

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ka lawe ʻana i ka Astronomy i nā Kaiāulu Kūʻai o Kenya

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

LionGlass: ʻO ke aniani Kipi a me ka Eco-Friendly

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments