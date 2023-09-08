Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

ʻO Nintendo Direct Rumor: Hiki paha iā F-Zero ke hoʻi?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
ʻO Nintendo Direct Rumor: Hiki paha iā F-Zero ke hoʻi?

There are rumors circulating that an upcoming Nintendo Direct may feature news on the return of a classic Nintendo series: F-Zero. These rumors have been sparked by a tweet from Twitter user Pyoro, who has a history of leaking Nintendo information accurately in the past. Pyoro hinted at F-Zero news by referencing a certain MATLAB function.

For those unfamiliar, MATLAB is a programming and numeric computing platform used by engineers and scientists. One of its functions, called ‘fzero’, is now at the center of speculation. Fans on Resetera are suggesting that Pyoro’s tweet is alluding to the possibility of a new F-Zero game being announced.

Although Nintendo has not made any official announcements regarding a Nintendo Direct, it is worth noting that the company typically holds a Direct live stream in September. Many fans are hopeful that an official confirmation will be made soon.

The F-Zero series has been dormant for 19 years, with the last installment, F-Zero Climax, releasing for the Game Boy Advance. However, in 2021, Takaya Imamura, the artist behind the series, expressed his belief that F-Zero is not dead but rather difficult to revive. He even suggested that Nintendo should consider outsourcing the development of a new F-Zero title to a third-party studio.

Interestingly, Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza franchise and producer of F-Zero GX, also expressed his willingness to work on the Nintendo series again if given the opportunity.

As of now, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Nintendo. Nonetheless, fans of F-Zero remain hopeful for the return of this beloved futuristic racing franchise.

Sources:
– Nā Pāʻani Video Chronicle
– MathWorks (developer of MATLAB)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hoʻonui ka League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals i ka mākeke Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Hoʻohui ʻo YES Bank me UPI, e hoʻokokoke ana i ke kālā Digital Bank Central i ka hoʻohana ʻana i ka Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Adidas i ka papahana noho no nā mea kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi ma Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

News

ʻO ke kuleana o ka puka pūnaewele palekana i ka mālama ʻana i ke kaʻa pūnaewele

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
News

Ua ʻike nā Astronomers i nā Paʻa ʻEleʻele Supermassive ma nā Alohilohi Loa

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo HyperX i nā poʻo pāʻani uila uila hou ʻole III

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Nā Mea Hana Hōʻailona Kikohoʻe: Hoʻonui i ka maikaʻi o ka leo a me ka wikiō i nā mea hana hou

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments