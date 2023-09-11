Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke kūʻai aku nei ka Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego Set

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
The Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego set is a massive tribute to the beloved video game. With 2,064 pieces, this set allows fans to recreate environments and characters from Super Mario 64. And the best part? It’s currently on sale at Amazon and Target for the lowest price ever.

Usually priced at $199.99, the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Lego set is now available for just $159.99. This discount gives fans the opportunity to own this monolithic query stone at a more affordable price.

What sets this Lego set apart is its interactive features. The Question Mark Block cleverly flips open to reveal miniature replicas of iconic elements from Super Mario 64. King Bob-omb, Big Mr. I, and various other secrets and easter eggs are all included in this set.

Besides being a diorama, the Question Mark Block Lego set can also be combined with the Lego Super Mario system for additional playability. And if you’ve been eyeing the Lego Super Mario Starter courses featuring Mario and Luigi, now is the time to buy. These starter sets, usually priced at $59.99, are currently discounted to $47.99.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible Lego set and explore the world of Super Mario 64 in a whole new dimension. Get yours today while it’s still available at a discounted price.

