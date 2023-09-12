Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Ua hāʻule nā ​​kumukūʻai US ma ke kali ʻana o nā mea hoʻopukapuka kālā i ka hanana Apple a me ka ʻikepili Inflation

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Ua hāʻule nā ​​kumukūʻai US ma ke kali ʻana o nā mea hoʻopukapuka kālā i ka hanana Apple a me ka ʻikepili Inflation

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Source:
Yahoo Waiwai,

By Robert Andrew

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Nā Kiʻi Lani e hiki mai ana e nānā aku iā Sepatemaba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hopu ʻo Hubble i nā ʻanuʻu huikau ma Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ʻIke ʻo NASA i nā hōʻailona o ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kiʻi ʻia ke Kiʻi Kiʻi Kamahaʻo o Andromeda Galaxy i ka Telescope Wide-Field o Kina

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments