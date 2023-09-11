Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hoʻopili ʻo MTV me Snapchat e hoʻohui i nā ʻike AR no ke koho balota ʻana i nā mele mele wikiō

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
MTV has joined forces with Snapchat to allow users to vote for a category at the upcoming Video Music Awards (VMAs) using Snapchat’s AR-based lenses. By leveraging Snap’s Camera Kit, MTV aims to incorporate augmented reality (AR) experiences into the award show.

Once the three finalists for the Best New Artist category are determined, Snapchat users will have the opportunity to cast their votes using a special Lens created by Saucealitos. By signaling their choice with one, two, or three fingers, users can select the artist they want to vote for. Though it remains uncertain how much of an impact the Snapchat voting will have on the final tally, every vote counts.

During the VMA livestream, MTV plans to display an AR Moonperson, featuring fan-submitted selfies, throughout the event. As a nostalgic touch, MTV requested people to submit their selfies in advance using a traditional form.

To further engage viewers, individuals can experience the AR Moonperson effect, projecting it into their own homes. By selecting a selfie from their camera roll, they can witness the floating Moonperson with their own face visible in the visor.

Snapchat users can access these AR experiences starting from 11 AM ET on September 12, several hours before the VMA begins at 8 PM ET.

While MTV’s previous VMAs recorded 40.1 million interactions across popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, Snapchat was absent from the list. However, MTV acknowledged that Snapchat is well-suited for its target audience of 13- to 24-year-olds.

This collaboration with MTV marks Snapchat’s official entry into the award show space using its Camera Kit. Previously, Snap had partnered with various music festivals, artists on tour, and sports tournaments to introduce AR experiences to fans. The LA Rams football team, for instance, utilized Snapchat’s technology in the stadium to display fans on the big screen.

Snap’s emphasis on branded and AR-based camera solutions has become increasingly evident. In addition to collaborating with music festivals, the company has launched AR Enterprise Services (ARES) offering tools such as AR Try-On and 3D product viewing. Snap also introduced AR Mirrors, enabling brands to integrate its technology into physical spaces.

