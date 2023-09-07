Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Kaʻana like ʻo Nintendo i nā memo wikiō mai ka Leo o mua o Mario a me ka Mea Hana

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
Kaʻana like ʻo Nintendo i nā memo wikiō mai ka Leo o mua o Mario a me ka Mea Hana

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Sources: Nintendo

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ka Reserve Bank of India e hoʻolaha i ka Pilot o Central Bank Digital Currency no ka hōʻaiʻē Interbank ma ʻOkakopa

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Hōʻike ʻo Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak i nā kikoʻī koʻikoʻi e pili ana i ka hae e hiki mai ana

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

News

ʻO ka hui pū ʻana o ka NBA me ka Xbox no Starfield Release

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ua hoʻomohala ʻo Plesiosaurs i nā ʻāʻī lōʻihi i loko o ʻelima miliona mau makahiki, ʻike ʻia ka haʻawina

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ʻO ka hoʻohui ʻana o LiDAR ma ADAS: He mea hoʻololi pāʻani i ka palekana automotive

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments