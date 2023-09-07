Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hōʻike ʻo Samsung i ka TV 98-inch 8K ma CEDIA Expo

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Hōʻike ʻo Samsung i ka TV 98-inch 8K ma CEDIA Expo

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

Sources:
– Article: PCMag

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ka Reserve Bank of India e hoʻolaha i ka Pilot o Central Bank Digital Currency no ka hōʻaiʻē Interbank ma ʻOkakopa

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Hōʻike ʻo Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak i nā kikoʻī koʻikoʻi e pili ana i ka hae e hiki mai ana

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

News

ʻO ka hui pū ʻana o ka NBA me ka Xbox no Starfield Release

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ua hoʻomohala ʻo Plesiosaurs i nā ʻāʻī lōʻihi i loko o ʻelima miliona mau makahiki, ʻike ʻia ka haʻawina

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ʻO ka hoʻohui ʻana o LiDAR ma ADAS: He mea hoʻololi pāʻani i ka palekana automotive

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments