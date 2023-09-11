Ola Kulanakauhale

E ʻike i ke kūʻai aku ʻana o Samsung: nā makana maikaʻi loa ma nā kelepona, TV, a me nā mea hou aku

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
The Samsung Discover sale is now open to all after a brief early access period. With a wide range of products on offer, including phones, TVs, appliances, wearables, and other top tech, there’s something for everyone.

One standout deal is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, available from $399 with an eligible trade-in. In addition to the discounted price, customers will also receive a free double storage upgrade. This is an excellent opportunity to get one of Samsung’s flagship phones at a fantastic low price, though a premium modern device is required for the trade-in.

For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is available from $124.99. This includes an automatic $75 rebate on the original price of $449.99, as well as up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy A54 is a well-made and fully-featured smartphone that offers great value for money.

In addition to phones, the Discover Samsung sale also features deals on TVs. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to $4,000 on QLED, OLED, and 8K TVs. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality picture, vibrant colors, or the latest technology, there’s a TV deal for you.

With more offers and flash deals set to be launched in the coming days, it’s worth browsing the full Discover Samsung sale to find the best deals that suit your needs. Keep an eye out for our updates throughout the week as we highlight the top offers.

