ʻO Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ua ʻike ʻia nā kikoʻī koʻikoʻi no ka hae e hiki mai ana

Sep 8, 2023
A tipster has shared key specifications of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, suggesting that the flagship smartphone will be a productivity-focused device. According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. It is also rumored to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and titanium frames.

The alleged specifications were shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter). The leak suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will run on Android 14 based on One UI 6 and sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will likely be Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC found in the current Galaxy S23 series.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to boast a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is said to have an impressive 200-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 10-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, a 12-megapixel front camera is expected.

Continuing the trend from its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Additionally, Samsung is rumored to use titanium frames for enhanced durability, a departure from the aluminum chassis seen in previous Galaxy S models.

While the exact release date of the Galaxy S24 series is not yet known, it is expected to launch in January or February next year. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be available in two configurations: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

As the launch date approaches, more details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to surface online. Samsung enthusiasts can look forward to further information about the handset in the coming months.

Sources: Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter), Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year.

