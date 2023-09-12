Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Ua hui hou ʻo Meta Lead ma mua i ka hui ʻana o Brand Experience Agency ma ke ʻano he Partner-Creative

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Ua hui hou ʻo Meta Lead ma mua i ka hui ʻana o Brand Experience Agency ma ke ʻano he Partner-Creative

Reunion, a start-up brand experience agency, has announced that former APAC Metaverse lead at Meta, Ollie Beeston, has joined the company as partner-creative. Beeston brings a wealth of experience in the development of traditional film craft, virtual production, VR, WebXR, AR, and branded content for leading brands such as Hyundai, Cadbury, Adore Beauty, and Meta’s own Oculus.

Prior to his role at Meta, Beeston worked as an ACD at Clemenger BBDO, where he contributed to notable campaigns for V Energy, Tourism Tasmania, Eclipse, Campbell Arnott’s, and TAB.

The team at Reunion expressed their excitement about Beeston joining the agency, highlighting that his track record aligns perfectly with their data-driven and customer-centric focus. Co-CEO Justin Hind stated, “His proven track record mirrors our commitment to data-driven strategies and customer-centric initiatives.”

Beeston expressed his enthusiasm for joining Reunion, noting that the agency’s customer-driven and data-centric approach is well-suited for the evolving needs of modern audiences. He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Reunion and keen to get stuck into crafting ideas that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement for audiences and brands in equal measure.”

Reunion was founded by Justin Hind and Stephen Knowles, who have extensive experience in performance marketing and digital transformation consulting. They aim to partner with ambitious clients looking to enhance their brand’s accessibility and engagement across all touchpoints and channels.

Sources: [Source 1, Source 2]

Nā wehewehena:
1. Metaverse: A collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality.
2. APAC: Asia-Pacific, referring to the region that includes countries in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.
3. ACD: Associate Creative Director, a role in advertising and marketing agencies that involves overseeing and directing the creative process.
4. Clemenger BBDO: An Australian-based advertising agency with a global presence, offering services in creative, branding, and digital marketing.
5. Oculus: A brand of virtual reality headsets developed and manufactured by Meta, formerly known as Facebook Technologies.

Sources:
– [Kumu 1]
– [Kumu 2]

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Pehea mākou e mālama ai i nā holoholona Chimera a me nā mea ulu o Lab-Grown?

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

E kūʻai kūʻai ʻia aku ka iwi Dinosaur i mālama ʻia ma Paris

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

"Hōʻike ka haʻawina hou i ka hopena o nā Electrons o ka Honua i ka hoʻoilo ma ka mahina a me ka hana wai"

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ka Hoʻokumu ʻana o ke ao holoʻokoʻa: E ʻimi ana i ka mea ʻeleʻele a ʻike ʻia

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments