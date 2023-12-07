New DNA Nanorobots Show Promise in Medical Applications

Researchers at universities in New York and Ningbo, China, have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of DNA nanotechnology. They have successfully created tiny robots built from DNA that are capable of self-replication. These nanorobots, which are so small that 1,000 of them could fit into the width of a sheet of paper, have the potential to revolutionize medical treatments and environmental clean-up.

The lead researcher on the project, Feng Zhou, explains that these nanorobots could be used to perform search-and-destroy missions against cancer cells within the human bloodstream, eliminating the need for invasive surgeries. They could also collect toxic waste from the ocean, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment.

What sets these nanorobots apart is their ability to manipulate and fold DNA strands in three dimensions, a significant advancement from previous DNA robotics research that was limited to 2D construction. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for more complex and useful nano- and microdevices.

Andrew Surman, a chemistry professor specializing in nanomaterials, emphasizes the importance of precise folding and alignment in nanotechnology. The success of these nanorobots lies in their ability to fold DNA strands correctly, enabling them to perform their intended functions.

Zhou’s team’s work builds upon four decades of advances in DNA nanotechnology, including the development of machines, enzymes, self-replicators, and nucleic acid “walkers.” These applications have already shown promise in the fields of nanomedicine, diagnostic sensing, and nanorobotics. With further development, nanomachines and robots controlled by light and heat could potentially produce biocompatible structures and devices on a nanoscale.

While the concept of nanorobots may seem like science fiction, with fears of uncontrollable replication leading to the domination of “gray goo,” Zhou’s research provides a foundation for the safe and controlled use of DNA nanorobots in various applications.

The report, titled “Toward three-dimensional DNA industrial nanorobots,” was published in Science Robotics and marks a significant milestone in the field of DNA nanotechnology. This research opens up new possibilities for the future of medicine, environmental conservation, and nanoscale production.

