Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Six PlayStation Plus Extra Games Announced for September

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Six PlayStation Plus Extra Games Announced for September

A leaked list has revealed the six PlayStation Plus Extra games that will be available in September. The games were shared by reliable source billbil-kun on Dealabs. The lineup includes NieR Replicant, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and Unpacking.

NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 is an upgraded prequel to NieR:Automata. It received positive reviews, with IGN giving it an 8/10 and praising the improved visuals and combat. The game’s story is considered to be its standout feature.

Unpacking, released in 2021, is a popular indie game that revolves around organizing items in various locations. IGN awarded it an 8/10, highlighting its simple yet satisfying puzzle gameplay and its ability to tell a poignant story about personal belongings.

These games are scheduled to be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members starting from September 19. This release marks the first batch of games following Sony’s recent price increase for all its PS Plus 12-month subscriptions worldwide.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Sony regarding the leaked game list or its availability. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement to confirm the lineup. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: IGN (Reviewer: Wesley Yin-Poole)

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hoʻomaʻamaʻa ka lewa o Jupiter me kahi uila uila: he aha ke ʻano?

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ka lawe ʻana i ka Astronomy i nā Kaiāulu Kūʻai o Kenya

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

LionGlass: ʻO ke aniani Kipi a me ka Eco-Friendly

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nā Kuki a me nā Kulekele pilikino: E hoʻomaopopo i ke ʻano o ka hana ʻia ʻana o kāu ʻikepili

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments