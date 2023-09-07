Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Hoʻolauna ʻo Patreon i kahi hiʻohiʻona kamaʻilio hou no nā mea hana e hui pū me nā mea pā

Gabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
The popular fan membership platform, Patreon, is launching a chat feature that allows creators to communicate directly with their fanbase through group messaging. While Patreon already has an integration with Discord, this new feature provides creators with an in-app solution to connect with fans who may not be familiar with Discord.

Patreon’s CEO, Jack Conte, emphasizes that the new chat feature does not aim to replace Discord but rather offers creators an additional way to monetize their fan memberships. By providing an “in-the-box solution,” creators can have a more direct relationship with fans without requiring them to download another app or visit a different platform.

At launch, creators will be able to create up to four different chats, each of which can be gated to specific patron tiers. For example, a cooking vlogger might have one chat for fans to exchange recipes, another for posting pictures of food, and a third for discussing new uploads. This simplified approach aims to prevent overwhelming fans who may be new to Discord, where communities often have numerous channels.

Patreon’s chat feature provides customization options for fans as well. They can create their own profiles, showcasing their duration as a patron, their involvement in other communities, and a photo, name, and bio. Initially, moderation will be handled by the creator, but in the future, moderators can be appointed to assist with managing the chats.

Patreon remains committed to supporting the integration with Discord and believes that both platforms can exist harmoniously. By offering the chat feature, Patreon aims to further solidify its position as a leading platform for paid fan memberships.

Sources:
– TechCrunch – https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/26/patreon-is-testing-group-chat-with-creators/

By Gabriel Botha

