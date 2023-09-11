Ola Kulanakauhale

Loaʻa i ka nScrypt i hoʻokumu ʻia ma Florida i ka palapala hōʻailona no nā ʻōnaehana hana kikohoʻe ʻo Modular Mobile Direct

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Florida-based microdispensing specialist nScrypt has been granted a U.S. patent for its Modular Mobile Direct Digital Manufacturing Systems. The system, encapsulated within a standard shipping container, is designed for direct digital manufacturing (DDM) and is capable of working with a wide range of materials, including thermoplastics, metals, and ceramics.
The system features 3D printing capabilities as well as an electronic component pick-and-place system and a bioreactor. By integrating nScrypt’s Factory in a Tool technology, the modular system can also manufacture complete functional electronic devices. The system is collapsible for easy transportation and includes various advanced features such as electrostatic discharge flooring, integrated communication systems, solar power, and even a drone landing platform.
In addition to this patent, nScrypt’s research division, Sciperio, has made significant advancements in 3D printing technology. They have successfully improved the performance of 3D Printed Circuit Structures (PCSs) through their Factory in a Tool technology. This technology has been used to create circuits with conformal heating elements for electronic devices and wearable technology. They have also used the Factory in a Tool to manufacture CubeSats for the U.S. Space Force, demonstrating the system’s ability to produce complex structures with embedded functionalities.
With this patent and their advancements in 3D printing technology, nScrypt is a leading player in the additive manufacturing sector. Their modular mobile system opens up new possibilities for localized manufacturing and the production of customized parts. This technology has the potential to revolutionize various industries, from electronics to aerospace.

