Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Forza Motorsport i ka pāʻani hou a me ke ʻano hana i ka hoʻokuʻu e hiki mai ana

Turn 10 Studios recently showcased 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the highly anticipated Forza Motorsport game during the Forza Monthly stream. The new installment in the series, simply titled Forza Motorsport, promises exciting updates and changes, marking a new era for the popular racing game franchise.

The gameplay footage featured the game’s “Initial Drive,” which serves as the introductory sequence, as well as a race weekend in the Builder’s Cup. The “Initial Drive” allows players to take a practice lap around the Maple Valley circuit in the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, one of the game’s cover cars. Navigating through full traffic, players must master each turn to progress successfully.

Following the practice lap, the gameplay footage transitions to a night race in the fictional track, Hakone. This time, players take control of the No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, the other cover car in the game. After a pit stop, players have fresh tires to push for the number one spot.

The video also showcases the game’s career mode, known as the Builders Cup. Players can choose from three starter cars, including the 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, and 2018 Ford Mustang GT. The gameplay footage features a practice session on the Grand Oak Club Circuit, another new fictional track, providing players with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the game’s physics and handling.

Although the game primarily introduces players to fictional circuits initially, real-world circuits will also be featured. Once the practice session is over, players are greeted with a thrilling race featuring a full grid of 24 cars, each taking unique approaches to the first turn.

Forza Motorsport takes a unique approach with this release, dropping the numerical sequence that was present in previous installments. It aims to redefine the series as a “car-progression” game, shifting focus from car collecting to mastering the vehicles through upgrades tied to a car mastery level. This departure from traditional racing game design is an exciting change that will resonate with fans of the genre.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled for release on October 10th, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on the day of its launch.

Sources:

– Turn 10 Studios.