Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

ʻO nā Institutions Bullish ma Crypto ʻOiai ʻo Bear Market, ʻike ʻia ka hōʻike

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
ʻO nā Institutions Bullish ma Crypto ʻOiai ʻo Bear Market, ʻike ʻia ka hōʻike

A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

Sources:
Amberdata
ʻO Coalition Greenwich

By Robert Andrew

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ka Reserve Bank of India e hoʻolaha i ka Pilot o Central Bank Digital Currency no ka hōʻaiʻē Interbank ma ʻOkakopa

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Hōʻike ʻo Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak i nā kikoʻī koʻikoʻi e pili ana i ka hae e hiki mai ana

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

News

Ua hoʻomohala ʻo Plesiosaurs i nā ʻāʻī lōʻihi i loko o ʻelima miliona mau makahiki, ʻike ʻia ka haʻawina

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ʻO ka hoʻohui ʻana o LiDAR ma ADAS: He mea hoʻololi pāʻani i ka palekana automotive

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Hōʻike nā mea noiʻi i ka hana hou e ʻaihue i nā ʻōlelo huna WiFi me ka hoʻohana ʻana iā WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ka wehe 'ana i ke 'ano o ka nohona ma'amau o Patescibacteria

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments