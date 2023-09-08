Ua koi ʻia ʻo NASA e hoʻomaikaʻi i ka ʻike i nā kumukūʻai a me nā papa manawa no ka SLS Moon Rocket

A newly released audit by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that NASA needs to be more transparent about the costs and schedules associated with its Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket. SLS is NASA’s designated rocket for its Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s.

The audit revealed that the SLS program may be unaffordable due to its high costs. Senior NASA officials stated that the current cost levels exceed what will be available for the Artemis missions. Since its development began in 2011, NASA has already spent $11.8 billion on the SLS program.

While an additional $11.2 billion was allocated for future work on SLS from 2024 through 2028, baseline costs and schedules for this work have not been established. The report states that NASA doesn’t plan to measure production costs to monitor the program’s affordability.

The audit also highlighted that NASA’s estimates haven’t been updated to account for increasing costs, such as those resulting from the delay of the Artemis 4 mission from 2026 to 2028. The report urges the agency to establish cost baselines and to outline the costs for flying the SLS Block 1 for future missions.

NASA’s Office of Inspector General previously estimated that the Artemis program would cost a total of $93 billion between 2012 and 2025, with each SLS launch costing around $4.1 billion. The GAO report acknowledges NASA’s recent efforts to save costs, such as using contracts that place more risk on contractors, but states that it is still too early to determine the effects of these strategies.

In conclusion, the GAO audit emphasizes the need for NASA to provide greater transparency on the costs and schedules associated with the SLS program in order to ensure the affordability and success of the Artemis program.

Sources: U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), NASA’s Office of Inspector General.