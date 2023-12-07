Hoʻopaʻa ʻia ka ʻenehana kamaʻilio laser hou i ka ʻōlelo hoʻohiki no nā mikiona lewa e hiki mai ana

NASA recently achieved a significant milestone in deep space communication with the successful relay of data through a laser from a spacecraft over 10 million miles away. The breakthrough could revolutionize the way we communicate in space, according to the American Space Agency.

Traditionally, communication with deep space crafts has relied on radio signals sent and received from Earth’s antennas. While reliable, these radio signals have limited bandwidth, making it difficult or even impossible to transmit large files like high-definition photos and videos. However, NASA believes that communication through lasers could dramatically improve data rates by up to 100 times.

To test this technology, NASA’s Psyche mission was sent equipped with a laser transceiver capable of sending and receiving laser signals in near-infrared. The transceiver was locked onto a NASA laser beacon in California. This successful “first light” breakthrough is part of a series of experiments aimed at demonstrating the viability of laser communication technology.

Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations for the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, expressed excitement about the potential of laser communication technology. She stated, “Achieving first light is one of many critical DSOC milestones in the coming months, paving the way toward higher-data-rate communications capable of sending scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video in support of humanity’s next giant leap: sending humans to Mars.”

The laser communication system poses unique challenges, as the laser signal needs to maintain accuracy over vast distances while compensating for the movement of both the spacecraft and Earth. The NASA team will now focus on refining the systems that ensure precise laser pointing and encoding data in the transmitted photons of light.

With advancements in laser communication technology, future space missions could open up new possibilities for scientific research and exploration. Faster data transmission rates will enable real-time communications, improved imagery quality, and the potential for live-streaming, thus enhancing the experiences of both scientists and astronauts. As NASA continues to push the boundaries of space communication, exciting prospects lie ahead for the future of space exploration.

