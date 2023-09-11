Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

ʻO ka Nintendo Switch 2: Nā ʻōlelo kikoʻī a me ka lā i hoʻokuʻu ʻia

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
ʻO ka Nintendo Switch 2: Nā ʻōlelo kikoʻī a me ka lā i hoʻokuʻu ʻia

A recent report from known video game leaker NateTheHate has provided more details on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. According to Nate, the new system was allegedly showcased to developers behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

One of the key pieces of information shared by Nate is that a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was running on the new system at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with significantly shorter loading times compared to the original Nintendo Switch. This suggests that the Switch 2 may have improved performance capabilities, particularly when docked.

It has also been mentioned that the new system may incorporate DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, specifically DLSS 3.5. However, it is important to note that the DLSS implementation on the Switch 2 may not include all the features found in the PC version.

Another demo showcased at Gamescom was reportedly The Matrix, which appeared to be on par with next-generation consoles in terms of visual quality, including enhanced ray tracing capabilities. However, it is speculated that this demo may not have been running on native hardware, but rather on a PC or dev kit with similar specifications.

While discussions at Gamescom indicated a potential release date in March 2024, NateTheHate expressed uncertainty as to whether this date refers to the official reveal or the actual launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

As for backwards compatibility, there has been no definitive information regarding whether the new system will be compatible with games released for the original Nintendo Switch.

While these details offer an intriguing glimpse into the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, it is important to approach this information with caution as they are still based on unverified leaks. Only time will tell if these rumors prove to be accurate, and fans eagerly await official announcements from Nintendo themselves.

Sources: NateTheHate, Reddit

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Ka lawe ʻana i ka Astronomy i nā Kaiāulu Kūʻai o Kenya

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

LionGlass: ʻO ke aniani Kipi a me ka Eco-Friendly

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nā Kuki a me nā Kulekele pilikino: E hoʻomaopopo i ke ʻano o ka hana ʻia ʻana o kāu ʻikepili

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

ʻO ka nani a me ka mana o ka lā: Hōʻike ʻo NASA i ke kiʻi hoʻohiwahiwa

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments