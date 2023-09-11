Ola Kulanakauhale

Hoʻopaʻa ʻo Microsoft i nā mea paʻi paʻi ʻekolu i ka Windows Update no ka hoʻomaikaʻi ʻana i ka palekana

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft has announced a significant change in its printer driver strategy, which includes blocking third-party printer driver delivery through Windows Update. The company plans to gradually implement this shift over the next four years to enhance the overall security of the Windows ecosystem.

Starting with the release of Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft will provide built-in support for Mopria compliant printer devices via the Microsoft IPP Class Driver. This means that print device manufacturers will no longer need to provide their own installers, drivers, or utilities. Microsoft’s objective is to streamline the printing process and eliminate the security risks associated with third-party printer drivers.

To further enhance security, Microsoft will introduce a new default print mode that disables third-party drivers for printing purposes. This move is in response to the fact that printer driver security flaws have often gone unnoticed for extended periods, posing significant risks to users.

The changes in the printer driver strategy will be implemented gradually. By 2025, Microsoft will stop accepting driver submissions from printer vendors, and new third-party printer drivers will no longer be published through Windows Update. In 2026, the printer driver ranking will be modified to prioritize in-house Windows IPP Class drivers. From 2027 onwards, third-party printer driver updates will only be delivered through Windows Update if they provide security fixes.

However, users will still have the option to install printer drivers directly from vendors’ websites as standalone installation packages. Existing third-party printer drivers will continue to work on all Windows versions even after they are no longer published through Windows Update.

Microsoft will also continue to issue security patches for legacy printer drivers as long as the respective Windows versions are within their support lifecycles.

This move by Microsoft aims to establish a more secure and modern print system for Windows users. It provides a streamlined and centralized approach for printer drivers while minimizing the potential security risks associated with third-party software.

Sources:
– Microsoft’s printer driver strategy shift announcement
– Statement from Johnathan Norman, Microsoft Offensive Research & Security Engineering (MORSE) principal engineer manager

