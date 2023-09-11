Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

ʻO Nintendo e ho'ōki i ka hoʻohui ʻana i nā ʻike hou i ka pāʻani ʻo Mario Kart Tour Mobile

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
ʻO Nintendo e ho'ōki i ka hoʻohui ʻana i nā ʻike hou i ka pāʻani ʻo Mario Kart Tour Mobile

Nintendo and game publisher DeNA will cease creating new content for the popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour starting October 4th. This move suggests that Nintendo may be shifting its focus away from mobile games.

To celebrate the game’s anniversary, new content will be released as part of the Anniversary Tour starting September 20th. However, after the Battle Tour’s launch on October 4th, Nintendo will only release old content. The company stated, “No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023.” Nintendo did not provide an explanation for this decision but expressed hopes that players would continue to enjoy the game.

Mario Kart Tour has been a significant success for Nintendo, becoming its second highest-earning mobile game after Fire Emblem Heroes. With 230 million downloads, it generated approximately $243 million in revenue. However, mobile games have accounted for a relatively small percentage of Nintendo’s overall earnings compared to competitors like Activision and Take-Two.

Despite Nintendo’s limited success in the mobile gaming market, other companies have continued to invest in this sector. Sony, for example, plans for around 50% of its games to be available on mobile and PC by 2025, with 20% of new PlayStation games being developed for smartphones. In pursuit of this goal, Sony launched the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division last year.

Nintendo’s decision to halt the addition of new content to Mario Kart Tour reflects the challenges the company has faced in the mobile gaming industry. However, it remains to be seen whether this move signifies a larger shift in Nintendo’s overall strategy.

Sources:
Pāʻani Pāʻani Pōʻani

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hoʻomaʻamaʻa ka lewa o Jupiter me kahi uila uila: he aha ke ʻano?

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ka lawe ʻana i ka Astronomy i nā Kaiāulu Kūʻai o Kenya

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

LionGlass: ʻO ke aniani Kipi a me ka Eco-Friendly

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nā Kuki a me nā Kulekele pilikino: E hoʻomaopopo i ke ʻano o ka hana ʻia ʻana o kāu ʻikepili

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments