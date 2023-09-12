Ola Kulanakauhale

ʻO ka iPhone 15: He aha ka mea e manaʻo ai mai ka hoʻokuʻu hou ʻana o Apple

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
ʻO ka iPhone 15: He aha ka mea e manaʻo ai mai ka hoʻokuʻu hou ʻana o Apple

With the highly anticipated release of the latest version of Apple’s best-selling product, the iPhone, just a few hours away, excitement is building. Despite facing pressure from the EU and China in recent weeks, Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market. However, global smartphone sales have been declining, and the much-anticipated Apple virtual reality headset won’t be available until next year. The headset is expected to have a price tag of $3,500 (£2,780) or its equivalent in Nigerian currency, ₦2,749,220.022.

In the meantime, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the 16th generation iPhone, a device that has revolutionized the smartphone market since its introduction in 2007. Despite the lack of official previews from Apple, there are already nearly five billion Google search results for “iPhone 15.” Speculation and leaks suggest that the new models will be lighter with an improved chip, better battery life, enhanced camera capabilities, and a titanium chassis.

One reason why smartphone sales are slowing worldwide is that consumers are holding onto their devices for longer periods. This is not only due to the cost but also because the desire for upgrades has diminished. Ben Wood, a smartphone expert, believes that Apple has realized that maintaining high volumes of iPhones alone is an significant achievement.

At the annual September event, Apple is expected to showcase the new iPhone in a theatrical extravaganza, highlighting the company’s performance capabilities. However, one notable physical development in the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a USB-C charging cable port. This will make it easier to connect iPhones with other devices that use USB-C, unlike the proprietary lightning cable currently used by iPhones.

While Apple insists that changing products leads to greater innovation, the EU has mandated that all portable devices be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024. The Chinese government has also recently banned iPhones from state-run buildings on security grounds, causing Apple’s share price to fluctuate. Nevertheless, iPhones continue to be in high demand, particularly in Africa, where second-hand iPhones have become increasingly popular among those who previously couldn’t afford them.

As Apple prepares to release the iPhone 15, the question remains: how much do consumers truly need, or want, the latest iPhone? Only time will tell.

Sources:
– Zoe Kleinman, “The iPhone 15: What to Expect from Apple’s Latest Release,” Reuters

