ʻO nā huila nani o nā mea hana keaka ʻo India: E nānā i kā lākou mau hōʻiliʻili Porsche

From the glitz and glamour of the film industry to the allure of luxury cars, Indian actors have a penchant for high-end vehicles. While many opt for brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, some take it a step further and become proud owners of Porsche sports cars. Let’s take a closer look at a few Indian actors who have indulged in their love affair with Porsche.

Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of his latest film, Gadar 2, added a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring to his collection earlier this year. This 2023 model, which costs around Rs 3 crore, was proudly showcased alongside his veteran actor father, Dharmendra. Sunny Deol’s admiration for the Porsche brand is evident, as he also owns the 911 from two previous generations.

Ram Kapoor, known for his eclectic collection, including exotic cars and bikes, acquired a blue Porsche 911 in 2021. This particular 911 belongs to the 992 generation and is equipped with a powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder Boxer engine.

Bobby Deol, one of the early owners of a Porsche in the Indian film industry, possesses a 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. This version of the iconic 911 series features a 3.8-litre turbocharged inline-six engine, delivering an impressive 400 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque.

Farhan Akhtar, a multi-talented personality known for his diverse roles on screen and off screen, proudly owns a light purple 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS. This variant of the Cayman is powered by a 3.4-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine, producing 340 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque.

Madhuri Dixit, the epitome of grace and beauty, was recently spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport in a white Porsche 911 Turbo S, confirming her ownership of this stunning sports car. This particular variant of the 992 iteration is propelled by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, generating an astonishing 645 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque.

Dulquer Salmaan, a popular South Indian actor and avid car enthusiast, takes pride in owning not just one, but two Porsche sports cars. His first is a blue Porsche 911 GT3, while his second is a blue Panamera Turbo. The GT3 is equipped with a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine, while the Panamera Turbo boasts a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

Mamta Mohandas breaks the mold of female actresses opting for sports cars by becoming the owner of a bright yellow Porsche 911 Carrera S. This beauty comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 450 PS of power and 530 Nm of torque.

Fahadh Faasil, another popular Malayalam actor and hardcore auto enthusiast, stands out with his unique choice of a Python Green Porsche 911 Carrera S. Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, this Porsche churns out 448 PS of power and 530 Nm of torque.

These Indian actors proudly showcase their love for luxury wheels through their prized Porsche collections. As they continue to dazzle on the big screen, their high-end rides add an extra touch of glamour to their already glamorous lives.

Nā wehewehena:

– Porsche: A German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars.

– Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: A variant of the Porsche 911 known for its high-performance capabilities.

– Sports car: A small, low-to-the-ground, high-performance car designed for speed and cornering.

– Porsche 911: A flagship model of the Porsche brand, known for its iconic design and performance.

– Porsche Cayman: A two-door coupe sports car manufactured by Porsche.

– Porsche Panamera: A luxury four-door sedan produced by Porsche.

– Porsche 911 Carrera 4S: A high-performance variant of the Porsche 911 series.

– Porsche 911 Turbo S: The top-of-the-line variant of the Porsche 911 series, known for its powerful performance.

– PS: Abbreviation for “Pferdestärke,” a unit of power measurement used in Europe, equivalent to horsepower.

– Nm: Abbreviation for Newton meter, a unit of torque measurement.

– Dual-clutch automatic transmission: A type of transmission that provides fast, seamless gear shifting.

– Flat-six engine: A type of internal combustion engine configuration with six cylinders arranged in a flat (horizontally opposed) layout.

– V8 engine: A V-shaped eight-cylinder internal combustion engine configuration, known for its power and performance.

Sources:

[ʻAʻohe URL i hāʻawi ʻia]