Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Huawei i ʻekolu mau kelepona Mate 60 me ke kākoʻo 5G ma ke ʻano he ala i ka hoʻonui honua

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Huawei has secretly released three new smartphones in the past two weeks, all of which come with 5G support. Chinese sources suggest that this move marks the beginning of Huawei’s renewed efforts to capture a larger share of the global smartphone market.

Insiders quoted by IT Home stated that Huawei plans to strengthen its position in the domestic market in China while simultaneously expanding its presence overseas. However, there is currently no specific timeline available for this strategy.

Due to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States, Huawei has faced severe restrictions on accessing US technologies for over five years. Despite this, the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and Mate 60 Pro+ have been equipped with 5G capabilities and feature the Kirin 9000S chipset, which utilizes a 7nm technology process.

In response to inquiries about the chipset, Huawei has not provided an official comment. However, local reports indicate that the chip is entirely made in China, raising questions about how Chinese companies have acquired the necessary expertise for such complex technological processes within a short period.

Huawei has recently increased its yearly production forecast from 30 million to 38 million units. Of these, 20 million have already been shipped, and the Mate 60 Pro is expected to contribute an additional 6 million units, accounting for a third of the remaining orders.

There have been speculations that the Mate 60 series may not be released outside of China, but Huawei has not made an official statement on the matter. This leaves the possibility open for a global launch in the future.

In the past, Huawei had a 42% market share in the Chinese smartphone market, but it has since dropped to less than 10%. Meanwhile, its global market share has declined six-fold from mid-2019, currently standing at 3%.

