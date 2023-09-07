Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

E hoʻololi ʻo Google i ka ʻike hoʻolaha ma YouTube TV App

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
E hoʻololi ʻo Google i ka ʻike hoʻolaha ma YouTube TV App

Google has announced plans to improve the advertising experience on its YouTube app for TVs, aiming to reduce interruptions while providing viewers with longer ad breaks. The changes are intended to bring the YouTube TV experience closer to that of traditional television.

Last year, Google introduced new ad formats for its YouTube TV apps, including non-skippable 30-second ads and shoppable ads. Citing a Qualtrics survey, Google argues that users watching YouTube videos on large screens have different expectations when it comes to advertisements.

According to Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management for YouTube Ads, 79% of viewers prefer video ads that are grouped together instead of being dispersed throughout a video. Based on this preference, Google aims to minimize interruptions for viewers and create a more seamless viewing experience on TVs. This will be achieved by implementing fewer, longer ad breaks.

In addition to longer ad breaks, Google will also test other changes to the ad experience on YouTube TV. According to another Qualtrics survey, a majority of viewers prefer to know the total time remaining in an ad break rather than the number of ads being served. As a result, a new timer will soon be introduced to show viewers how long an ad break will last on their TV.

It is worth noting that users can still opt for an ad-free experience on YouTube by subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the service recently increased its price from $11.99 to $13.99 per month in the US. Google justified the price hike as necessary to maintain and improve the delivery of great service and features.

Sources:
– Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management, YouTube Ads.
– Qualtrics surveys.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hoʻonui ka League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals i ka mākeke Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Hoʻohui ʻo YES Bank me UPI, e hoʻokokoke ana i ke kālā Digital Bank Central i ka hoʻohana ʻana i ka Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Adidas i ka papahana noho no nā mea kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi ma Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hōʻike ʻia ʻo Satellite ADRAS-J no ka hoʻoponopono ʻana i ka pilikia o ka Space Debris

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

ʻAʻole ʻike ka poʻe mākaʻikaʻi i ka hoʻomaha ʻana ma nā koena o kahi 'continental nalowale'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ua kiʻi ʻo Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter i ke kiʻi o Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma ka Pole Hema o ka mahina

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Pehea e wehewehe hou ai nā ʻōpala ʻōpala akamai i ka hoʻokele ʻōpala kūlanakauhale

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments