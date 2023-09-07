Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Ke ho'āʻo nei ʻo Google i nā pāʻani ma ka pūnaewele ma YouTube

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Ke ho'āʻo nei ʻo Google i nā pāʻani ma ka pūnaewele ma YouTube

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
Nā wehewehena:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
Sources:
– 9to5google
– Wall Street Journal

By Robert Andrew

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hoʻonui ka League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals i ka mākeke Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Hoʻohui ʻo YES Bank me UPI, e hoʻokokoke ana i ke kālā Digital Bank Central i ka hoʻohana ʻana i ka Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Adidas i ka papahana noho no nā mea kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi ma Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hōʻike ʻia ʻo Satellite ADRAS-J no ka hoʻoponopono ʻana i ka pilikia o ka Space Debris

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

ʻAʻole ʻike ka poʻe mākaʻikaʻi i ka hoʻomaha ʻana ma nā koena o kahi 'continental nalowale'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ua kiʻi ʻo Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter i ke kiʻi o Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma ka Pole Hema o ka mahina

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Pehea e wehewehe hou ai nā ʻōpala ʻōpala akamai i ka hoʻokele ʻōpala kūlanakauhale

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments