Ke hoʻolauna nei i ka Xbox Mastercard: Loaʻa i nā helu no kāu ʻike pāʻani

Microsoft has unveiled its latest offering for gamers: the Xbox Mastercard. This new credit card allows cardmembers to earn points on their purchases, which can be redeemed for games and add-ons in the Microsoft Store. The card will initially be available exclusively for members of the Xbox Insider Program in the US, starting from September 21, before becoming accessible to all US-based Xbox users next year.

The Xbox Mastercard is a result of a partnership between Microsoft and Barclays. As expected, the card aims to incentivize users to purchase Xbox content. For every dollar spent on everyday purchases, cardholders will receive one reward point. However, the reward point rate increases to five points per dollar spent at the Microsoft Store. Additionally, purchases made through select streaming and dining services, such as Netflix, DoorDash, and Grubhub, will earn three points per dollar.

Each reward point is valued at one penny when redeemed for Xbox games and add-ons. This means that if you spend $1,000 on standard purchases using the card, you will earn the equivalent of $10 worth of points to use towards new games. The card will be available in five different designs, and users can personalize it with their Xbox Gamertag.

In terms of functionality, the Xbox Mastercard supports contactless payments and digital wallets. Cardholders will also have access to their FICO credit score for free. The card’s annual percentage rate (APR) can range from 20.99% to 31.99%, depending on the results of a credit check.

To entice users to sign up and use the card, Microsoft offers a few additional perks. Cardholders will receive a bonus of 5,000 card points (equivalent to $50) after making their first purchase. Furthermore, members will enjoy three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free after using the Mastercard for the first time. This subscription can even be transferred to a friend if the cardholder is already a subscriber.

Overall, the Xbox Mastercard aims to enhance the gaming experience for Xbox users by rewarding them for their purchases. With its attractive reward point system and exclusive bonuses, this credit card is sure to appeal to avid gamers.

