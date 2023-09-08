Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Huawei i ka Mate 60 hou: He mea hoʻokūkū kūpono iā Apple

A new series of smartphones launched by Huawei Technologies has caught global attention for the technology it contains, hinting that the company has overcome U.S. sanctions and could become a major rival to Apple. The recently released Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, along with the newly launched Mate X5 and Mate 60 Pro+, have piqued interest in the world’s largest smartphone market, China.

One of the key features of the Mate 60 series is its ability to support satellite communications, enabling users to make calls and send messages even in areas without mobile signals or internet connectivity, such as mountains or at sea. While the specific details of the chips used in these smartphones have not been disclosed, analysis firm TechInsights has identified the presence of the new Kirin 9000s chip, manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China. Speed tests conducted by Chinese buyers have shown that the Mate 60 Pro is capable of download speeds that surpass those of top-of-the-line 5G phones.

The suppliers of the Mate 60 series have not been officially named by Huawei, but TechInsights has identified South Korea’s SK Hynix as the source of the DRAM and NAND components used in the phones. SK Hynix has stated that it is investigating this matter as it had ceased doing business with Huawei since the United States imposed restrictions on the company in 2019. The Mate 60 Pro includes more Chinese-made chip components compared to previous models.

The market share of Huawei, once the world’s largest smartphone maker, has declined steadily following the U.S. government’s limitations on its access to chip-making tools required for producing advanced handset models. This left the company with only limited availability of 5G models that utilized stockpiled chips. In China, Huawei’s market share has dropped to 11% in 2021, down from 27% in the previous year. Apple, as a result of the restrictions, became the leading premium smartphone manufacturer in China, with its market share increasing from 11% to 19% during the same period.

Analysts suggest that the release of the Mate 60 series could mark Huawei’s resurgence as a serious competitor to Apple, benefiting from the patriotic enthusiasm displayed by Chinese consumers. The launch of this new series has been widely celebrated in Chinese media and online as a symbolic strike against the United States amid growing tensions between both countries. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, expects the Mate 60 Pro to ship between 5.5 to 6 million units in the second half of this year, representing a 20% increase from the initially planned volumes. Furthermore, cumulative shipments of the Mate 60 Pro could reach at least 12 million units within 12 months of its launch.

Sources:

– Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh, Reuters