Hoʻopaneʻe ʻia ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana o Enchanted Portals ma Switch

Sep 11, 2023
Hoʻopaneʻe ʻia ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana o Enchanted Portals ma Switch

Enchanted Portals, a highly anticipated 2D platformer inspired by Cuphead, has announced a delay in its release on the Nintendo Switch. Originally scheduled to launch on September 6th, the game will now be releasing “a few weeks later” alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, according to developer Xixo Games Studio on Twitter.

Although the PC version of Enchanted Portals was able to meet its release date on September 5th, early impressions of the game have been less than stellar. The Steam user reviews currently sit at “Mostly Negative,” with many users citing control problems as one of the main issues. It is hoped that the delay in the release of the Switch version will give the developers the time necessary to address these problems and deliver a better gaming experience.

Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that follows the story of two rookie magicians named Bobby and Penny, who find themselves stuck between dimensions. The game features catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, promising a whimsical and fast-paced gaming experience. Players can expect challenging platform stages, thrilling boss battles, and a powerful arsenal of spells and moves to overcome obstacles and progress through the game.

While the delay may disappoint fans who were eagerly awaiting the release, it is a necessary step to ensure that the game meets the quality standards expected by players. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the new release date of Enchanted Portals on the Nintendo Switch.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

