Hoʻouna ʻo Bun 1.0 e like me Node.js a me Deno Alternative

Sep 11, 2023
The release of Bun 1.0 marks an exciting moment for developers looking for a fast alternative to Node.js and Deno. Bun, designed to be a drop-in replacement for Node.js, promises increased speed and ease of use. During a release livestream, the Bun team highlighted its impressive performance, writing files up to three times faster than Node.js and reading files at the same speed.

Bun, created by Oven, also introduced the Bun toolkit, with the Bun runtime being the crown jewel. The runtime is a backward-compatible replacement for Node.js and has the ability to run Typescript and TSX files with no dependencies required. One of the key advantages of Bun is its speed, with significantly faster startup times compared to npm. According to Ashcon Partovi, product manager at Oven, npm takes around 150 milliseconds to start running a script on a MacBook Pro, while Bun starts in just 30 milliseconds, providing an instantaneous experience.

In benchmarking tests, Bun outperformed both Node.js and Deno. In one example, running an HTTP handler that rendered a server-side page with React, Bun handled about 68,000 requests per second, compared to 29,000 and 14,000 for Deno and Node.js, respectively. Another test showed that Bun achieved higher requests per second with concurrent connections, outperforming Node.js and Deno.

Although speed is a significant advantage of Bun, developers should consider other factors when choosing a runtime. Deno, for example, prioritizes safety, allowing developers to use packages from the community without concerns about potential system risks. Node.js, on the other hand, has recently focused on improving performance and security. The competition among these runtimes highlights the evolving nature of JavaScript runtimes.

Bun is still a work in progress, with the team currently working on getting the Windows version up and running. However, with its impressive performance and ease of use, Bun shows great potential as an alternative to Node.js and Deno.

