Sep 12, 2023
Ua ʻike ʻia ʻo Bonitasoft ma ke ʻano he alakaʻi i ka polokalamu Digital Process Automation

Bonitasoft, a leader in digital process automation (DPA) software, has been recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader in their SPARK Matrix analysis. The SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of the global DPA software market, including market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning.

Bonitasoft offers a comprehensive platform for automating workflow and business processes. The platform allows users to design, model, implement, and monitor business processes, enabling operational excellence, improved customer experiences, and quick adaptation to changing market demands. With its extensive capabilities, customer references, and cloud-native platform, Bonitasoft has received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact.

One of the key strengths of Bonitasoft is its extensibility. The platform can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud and supports Java, empowering developers to resolve complex issues using numerous extension points. The Bonitasoft community, an open-source ecosystem, allows developers and practitioners to learn, discuss, and access applications for free. This eliminates the dependency on proprietary technology and provides a sustainable experience for users.

Bonitasoft CEO Charles Souillard expressed pride in being acknowledged as a Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge SPARK Matrix. He emphasized Bonitasoft’s commitment to continuous investment in R&D to provide developers with the tools necessary to accelerate time-to-market for process applications and automation projects.

Digital Process Automation software is defined as a suite of tools and technologies that enable organizations to automate workflow and business processes. It offers a centralized platform for designing, modeling, implementing, and monitoring business processes to achieve operational excellence and enhanced customer experiences. By leveraging AI/ML, RPA, and workflow automation, DPA software reduces manual tasks, enhances operational efficiencies, and improves overall productivity.

The integration of RPA with DPA software facilitates seamless collaboration, enhancing workforce productivity. Additionally, the rise of low-code or no-code platforms enables citizen developers to create and deploy automated processes without extensive coding knowledge. Organizations that leverage these advancements gain a competitive advantage and drive the market forward.

In conclusion, Bonitasoft’s recognition as a leader in digital process automation software highlights their comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, and commitment to innovation. By providing a platform that enables organizations to automate their processes and enhance operational efficiency, Bonitasoft empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals.

Nā wehewehena:
– Digital Process Automation (DPA) software: Suite of tools and technologies that automate workflow and business processes.
– SPARK Matrix: A competitive analysis and ranking method employed by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Sources:
– Bonitasoft Press Release – Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
– Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

By Vicky Stavropoulou

