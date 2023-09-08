Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hoʻopaneʻe ʻia nā MacBooks M3-powered o Apple a hiki i ka makahiki aʻe, ua wānana ka mea loiloi

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Hoʻopaneʻe ʻia nā MacBooks M3-powered o Apple a hiki i ka makahiki aʻe, ua wānana ka mea loiloi

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the highly-anticipated M3-powered MacBooks are unlikely to be released before the end of this year. While there have been no concrete rumors about the launch date of these next-generation laptops, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously suggested that Apple might introduce the M3 chip in “entry-level” Macs during an October event. It is speculated that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and Mac Mini could feature the M3 chip, which is expected to be more efficient with its 3nm process. Gurman believes that these products will be unveiled throughout the next year.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple decided to delay the launch of the MacBooks. In the previous year, Apple skipped introducing new Macs during its October event and instead revealed the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January. Despite this, Kuo specifically mentions MacBooks in his post, leaving open the possibility of a new iMac arriving in the fall of 2023.

The introduction of the M3 chip is highly anticipated among Apple users and tech enthusiasts. It is expected to bring significant improvements in performance and power efficiency compared to the previous M-series chips. The transition to Apple’s proprietary silicon has been successful thus far, with the M1 chip receiving positive reviews for its impressive speed and energy efficiency.

Although the delay in the release of the M3-powered MacBooks may disappoint some, it also gives Apple more time to refine the product and ensure a smooth transition for users. As always, Apple strives to deliver top-of-the-line technology and innovative features in its devices.

Sources:
– Author: Emma Roth
– Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

Hoʻonui ka League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals i ka mākeke Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Hoʻohui ʻo YES Bank me UPI, e hoʻokokoke ana i ke kālā Digital Bank Central i ka hoʻohana ʻana i ka Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Adidas i ka papahana noho no nā mea kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi kiʻi ma Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hōʻike ʻia ʻo Satellite ADRAS-J no ka hoʻoponopono ʻana i ka pilikia o ka Space Debris

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

ʻAʻole ʻike ka poʻe mākaʻikaʻi i ka hoʻomaha ʻana ma nā koena o kahi 'continental nalowale'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ua kiʻi ʻo Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter i ke kiʻi o Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma ka Pole Hema o ka mahina

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Pehea e wehewehe hou ai nā ʻōpala ʻōpala akamai i ka hoʻokele ʻōpala kūlanakauhale

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments