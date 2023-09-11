Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

ʻO ka iPhone 15 o Apple e hāʻule paha i nā hiʻohiʻona kaulana

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
ʻO ka iPhone 15 o Apple e hāʻule paha i nā hiʻohiʻona kaulana

Apple is set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15 this month, but it seems that the new model will be missing some familiar features. Rumors surrounding the upcoming release suggest that Apple will be removing five popular tools from the iPhone lineup. Here are the features you should not expect to see on the iPhone 15.

Awa Uila

Arguably the most significant change is the removal of the Lightning port, which will be replaced by the universal USB-C port. This shift to USB-C makes Apple’s products more compatible with other devices, improving convenience for users.

ʻO ka Notch

After seven years since its debut in the iPhone X, the iconic notch may finally disappear. The removal of the notch will allow the iPhone 15 to have a larger front screen, maximizing the display area for features like the Dynamic Island.

Pihi Pihi

The traditional Mute button, known for its convenient silencing capability, is rumored to be replaced with an action button. The new button will provide users with the flexibility to assign different actions, although there may still be an option to access the Mute feature for those who prefer it.

Kāleʻa Paʻa

The iPhone’s well-known steel frame is expected to be eliminated in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Experts speculate that this change will result in a more durable and premium design. Additionally, the new frame may contribute to a lighter overall weight for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

No More Gold

While not as significant as other changes, the Gold color option will no longer be available for the iPhone 15. Instead, users can expect color options such as Silver, Space Black, Titan Grey, and Dark Blue.

Apple’s decision to remove these popular features from the iPhone 15 reflects the company’s continuous drive to innovate and improve user experience. By making these changes, Apple aims to enhance compatibility, maximize screen space, and offer a sleeker design for its latest iPhone model.

Sources: Getty

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Nā Kiʻi Lani e hiki mai ana e nānā aku iā Sepatemaba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hopu ʻo Hubble i nā ʻanuʻu huikau ma Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ʻIke ʻo NASA i nā hōʻailona o ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kiʻi ʻia ke Kiʻi Kiʻi Kamahaʻo o Andromeda Galaxy i ka Telescope Wide-Field o Kina

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments