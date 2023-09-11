Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hoʻohana ʻo Apple i ka USB-C Standard no nā hoʻokuʻu iPhone e hiki mai ana

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Hoʻohana ʻo Apple i ka USB-C Standard no nā hoʻokuʻu iPhone e hiki mai ana

After years of resistance, Apple Inc. has finally capitulated to the USB-C standard and will use it for all future iPhone releases. The company has been using its proprietary Lightning port for device charging since 2012. While the Lightning port has been a unique selling point for Apple, it has also been a burden for consumers due to the high cost of replacement cables.

The decision to switch to USB-C comes after the European Union (EU) signed a common charger mandate in October 2022. According to the mandate, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charging port. Laptops will follow suit in 2026. The directive was put in place to reduce unnecessary charger purchases and standardize charging across devices.

Apple has been strongly opposed to the common charger mandate, arguing that it stifles innovation. However, the company has since conceded that it has no choice but to comply. In fact, Apple already incorporated USB-C in its iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Now, the company will extend this standardization to the iPhone space.

The move to USB-C will bring convenience to consumers, as they will no longer need to carry multiple charging cables for different devices. Additionally, it will likely reduce the cost of replacement cables, as USB-C cables are more readily available and generally less expensive than Lightning cables.

Apple’s decision to adopt the USB-C standard for future iPhone releases will be officially unveiled on September 12 with the launch of the iPhone 15. This marks the end of an era for Apple and the beginning of a more universal charging experience for consumers.

Sources:
– BBC
– European Union official website

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

ʻO ke koʻikoʻi o ka hoʻokele kuki no ka pilikino mea hoʻohana

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hōʻike ka haʻawina hou i ka loulou ma waena o ke aʻo ʻana i ka leo a me ka hiki ke hoʻonā pilikia i nā manu

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

ʻO kahi hiki ke holomua ma ka ʻōnaehana hoʻomaka mua o ke olai

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻomaikaʻi ʻana i ke ola kino o nā pēpē mua: He ʻanuʻu i ka wā e hiki mai ana

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments