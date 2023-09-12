Hōʻike ʻia ʻo Specialized i ke kaʻaahi alanui endurance Roubaix SL8 hou loa

Specialized has recently introduced the latest version of their flagship endurance road bike, the Roubaix SL8. This new model comes with several notable updates that enhance its versatility and performance. The most significant changes include increased tire clearance for 40mm tires, mudguard mounts, and an updated Future Shock system.

The Roubaix SL8 maintains its sleek appearance, but the list of updates goes beyond aesthetics. The addition of extra mounts on the top tube and downtube allows for the attachment of a bottle and a top tube bag, increasing the bike’s storage options. However, the core highlight of the Roubaix SL8 remains the renowned Future Shock technology, which provides exceptional smoothness and control on various terrains.

The latest iteration, known as the Future Shock 3.0, offers 20mm of travel to absorb impacts and ensure a smoother ride. Specialized claims that this system reduces impacts by 53 percent compared to its competitors. They have made improvements to enhance the durability, serviceability, and tunability of the Future Shock. With a thicker rubber boot and updated seals, the system is better protected against water and contaminants. The shock’s new design allows for easy access to the booster spring, facilitating changes to accommodate different ride preferences. In terms of tunability, riders can now adjust the system’s response to bumps using preload washers.

Specialized offers three configurations of the Future Shock 3.0. The top-of-the-range S-Works and Pro models come with the hydraulically damped Future Shock 3.3, which is adjustable on the go. The Expert and Comp models feature the Future Shock 3.2, which is also hydraulically dampened but lacks on-the-go adjustability. The undamped Future Shock 3.1, adjustable with springs and washers, is available on the Sport 105, Sport Apex, and Base models.

In addition to the Future Shock updates, the Roubaix SL8 incorporates the AfterShock technology. The bike’s D-shaped Pavé seatpost with Dropped Clamp design allows for greater flex and compliance, providing 18mm of comfort at a 45-degree angle on the saddle. The frame also sees improvements, with wider tire clearance of up to 40mm, which makes the bike more capable in rough conditions. The addition of mudguard mounts and extra mounting points on the top tube and downtube increases the bike’s versatility for bikepacking and longer rides.

Furthermore, the new frame design enhances aerodynamics, making the bike faster by 17.7 seconds on a 100km ride. The use of advanced layup techniques reduces the frame weight by 50 grams compared to previous versions. The complete S-Works Roubaix weighs 7.3kg, while the Pro, Expert, Comp, Sport, and Base models range from 8.1kg to 9.46kg.

The Roubaix SL8 retains its geometry, which has proven successful in providing a comfortable and efficient riding position for endurance rides. With its impressive updates, the Roubaix SL8 aims to deliver an unparalleled combination of smoothness, speed, and control to meet the high expectations of riders seeking a top-tier endurance road bike.

